News & Insights

US Markets

Taiwan ruling party candidate will maintain status quo, engage with China

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

January 08, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by Sarah Wu for Reuters ->

By Sarah Wu

TAIPEI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's ruling party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday he would maintain the status quo if elected, and remain open to engagement with Beijing under the principle of equality and dignity.

Taiwan votes on Saturday for a new president and parliament, in an election that China, which views the island as its own territory despite the strong objections of Taipei's government, has cast as a choice between war and peace.

Despite this, Lai pledged to try to engage with China, noting dialogue could decrease cross-straits risks, and that peaceful development is in the best interests of both sides.

"Peace is priceless and war has no winners," Lai told reporters in a press conference in which he appeared alongside his vice presidential running mate Hsiao Bi-khim.

Despite stressing he would continue the policy direction of incumbent president Tsai Ing-wen.

Lai also said if elected, Taiwan would continue to build up its defence deterrence amid geopolitical tensions. Since the last election in 2020, China's People's Liberation Army has markedly stepped up military exercises around Taiwan.

Lai told reporters the election will serve as a "testament to our commitment to democracy" while also noting that China's alleged interference in this election has been the "most intense" yet.

Taiwan has cited military and economic pressure and fake news from China as evidence of its attempt to interfere in the election and said it was documenting it and will publish its analysis soon after the vote.

(Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)

((james.pomfret@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28436390; Reuters Messaging: james.pomfret.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.