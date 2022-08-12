Taiwan revises down 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.76%

Taiwan's economy is expected to expand 3.76% in 2022, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday, downgrading its outlook from a previous estimate of 3.91% growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a revised 3.05% in the second quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, slightly down from a preliminary reading of 3.08%, the agency said.

For 2023, it said it saw GDP growing 3.05%.

