News & Insights

Taiwan reports more suspected Chinese weather balloons crossing Taiwan Strait

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

December 17, 2023 — 09:05 pm EST

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

Recasts, updates throughout

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Two suspected Chinese weather balloons flew across the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday but stayed well to the north of Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Monday, the second time this month Taipei has reported them nearby.

The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon, but which China said was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of the Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary election. Taipei has warned of Beijing's efforts to interfere in the ballot to get voters to pick candidates China may prefer.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the two balloons were detected at 9:03 a.m. (0103GMT) and 2:43 p.m. (0643) after crossing the strait's median 110 nautical miles (204 km)northwest of the northern Taiwanese port city of Keelung.

The balloons flew at an altitude of about 27,000 feet (3,230 metres), headed east and disappeared at 9:36 a.m. and 4:35 p.m., respectively, the ministry added.

The ministry's initial judgement is that they were weather balloons, spokesperson Sun Li-fang said.

The earlier balloon, which Taiwan reported crossing the Taiwan Strait on Dec. 7, was most likely also a weather platform, Taiwan's defence ministry said at the time, adding that officials had announced its detection in the interests of transparency.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.