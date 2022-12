TAIPEI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government on Tuesday reappointed Yang Chin-long to a second term as central bank governor.

His term runs from Feb. 26, 2023 until Feb. 25, 2028, the presidential office said in a brief statement.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.