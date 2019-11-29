Taiwan raises 2019, 2020 growth outlook despite trade war concerns

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan slightly raised its 2019 economic growth forecast on Friday to 2.64% from 2.46%, as some manufacturers move factories back to the island to avoid higher tariffs as the U.S.-China trade war drags on.

It also raised its growth forecast for 2020 to 2.72 % from 2.58%.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

