Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP unexpectedly shrinks 0.86%

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

January 18, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

Preliminary Q4 GDP -0.86% y/y vs Q3 +4.01% (Reuters poll +1.3%)

2022 preliminary GDP +2.43% vs 2021 +6.53%

Q4 exports -8.63% y/y in U.S. dollar terms

Recasts, adds details

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy unexpectedly contractedin the fourth quarter, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China.

For the October-December period, annual gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.86% from the same period a year earlier, compared with 4.01% growth for the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Compared with the previous quarter, the economy contracted 4.24% on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

For all of 2022, the economy expanded a preliminary 2.43%, compared to 6.53% logged for 2021.

Total fourth-quarter exports dropped 8.63% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said, impacted by high global inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns and then a surge in cases in Taiwan's largest export market China and generally weaker global demand.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.