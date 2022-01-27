Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP grows 4.88%, better than forecast

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 4.88% in the fourth quarter of 2021 year on year, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
The result was better than the 3.8% on-year forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Q4 2021
Reuters poll
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
GDP (y/y)
+4.88
+3.8
+3.7
+7.43
GDP (SAAR, q/q)
+11.13
+2.27
-7.86
The government will issued revised figures in a few weeks time.
A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw
