Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP grows 4.88%, better than forecast

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 4.88% in the fourth quarter of 2021 year on year, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The result was better than the 3.8% on-year forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Q4 2021

Reuters poll

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

GDP (y/y)

+4.88

+3.8

+3.7

+7.43

GDP (SAAR, q/q)

+11.13

+2.27

-7.86

The government will issued revised figures in a few weeks time.

A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Meg Shen; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.