Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP grows 4.88%, better than forecast

Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 4.88% in the fourth quarter of 2021 year on year, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The result was better than the 3.8% on-year forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The government will issued revised figures in a few weeks time.

