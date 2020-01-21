Taiwan Q4 GDP expands at strongest rate since mid-2018

Taiwan's economy grew at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a recovery in electronics demand boosted the island's manufacturers amid easing concerns over a U.S.-China trade war.
