Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP grows 4.1% y/y, better than forecast

TAIPEI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 4.1% in the third quarter of 2022 year-on-year, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The result was better than the 3.2% on-year expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Q3 2022

Reuters poll

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

GDP (y/y)

+4.1

+3.2

+3.05

+3.14

GDP (SAAR, q/q)

+6.63

-2.93

+6.39

The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.

A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw

