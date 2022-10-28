Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP grows 4.1% y/y, better than forecast

TAIPEI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 4.1% in the third quarter of 2022 year-on-year, the statistics agency said on Friday.
The result was better than the 3.2% on-year expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Q3 2022
Reuters poll
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
GDP (y/y)
+4.1
+3.2
+3.05
+3.14
GDP (SAAR, q/q)
+6.63
-2.93
+6.39
The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.
A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.