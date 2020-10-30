Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP grows 3.3%, beating f'cast

TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020 year-on-year, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.
The result was well ahead of the 1.5% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Q3 2020
Reuters poll
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
GDP (y/y)
+3.33
+1.5
-0.58
+1.59
GDP (SAAR, q/q)
+18.89
-5.48
-3.57
The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.
A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw
(Reporting By Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes and John Stonestreet)
