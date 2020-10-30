Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP grows 3.3%, beating f'cast

Jeanny Kao Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020 year-on-year, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.

The result was well ahead of the 1.5% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Q3 2020

Reuters poll

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

GDP (y/y)

+3.33

+1.5

-0.58

+1.59

GDP (SAAR, q/q)

+18.89

-5.48

-3.57

The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.

A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw

(Reporting By Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes and John Stonestreet)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

