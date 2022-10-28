Taiwan Q3 GDP grows faster than expected on lifting of COVID curbs

Preliminary Q3 GDP +4.1% y/y vs Q2 +3.05% (Reuters poll +3.2%)

Q3 exports +3.38% y/y in U.S. dollar terms

Revised data, including full year forecast, due Nov. 29

TAIPEI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew much faster than expected in the third quarter and at its fastest pace since the last three months of 2021, boosted by a resumption in domestic demand following the easing of COVID-19 curbs even as exports slowed.

For the July-September period, annual gross domestic product(GDP) grew by 4.1% from the same period a year earlier, compared with 3.05% for the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.

That was well above an increase of 3.2% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the fastest pace since logging a 5.32% expansion in the fourth quarter of last year.

Compared with the previous quarter, the economy expanded 6.63% on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

The statistics office said there was a "significant return" of consumer spending in the third quarter, as the government relaxed controls to stop the spread of COVID-19, though off a low base given tight curbs at the same time last year.

Total third-quarter exports rose only 3.38% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said, impacted by high global inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in Taiwan's largest export market China and generally weaker global demand.

Taiwan will release revised GDP figures on Nov. 29, including full-year growth forecasts for 2022. In August, the statistics agency revised down its full year outlook to 3.76% from a previous forecast of 3.91%.

