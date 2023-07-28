News & Insights

Taiwan Q2 preliminary GDP +1.45% y/y, better than forecast

July 28, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 1.45% in the second-quarter of 2023 year on year, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The result was higher than the 0.8% year-on-year growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Q2 2023

Reuters poll

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

GDP (y/y)

+1.45

+0.8

-2.87

-0.41

GDP (SAAR, q/q)

+7.02

-6.37

-1.46

The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.

A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw

