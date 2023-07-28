Taiwan Q2 preliminary GDP +1.45% y/y, better than forecast

Corrects SAAR figure in table to +7.02, not -8.92
TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew by a preliminary 1.45% in the second-quarter of 2023 year on year, the statistics agency said on Friday.
The result was higher than the 0.8% year-on-year growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Q2 2023
Reuters poll
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
GDP (y/y)
+1.45
+0.8
-2.87
-0.41
GDP (SAAR, q/q)
+7.02
-6.37
-1.46
The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.
