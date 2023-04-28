Taiwan Q1 preliminary GDP -3.02% y/y, slips into recession

TAIPEI, April 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, with gross domestic product falling a preliminary 3.02% year on year, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The result was worse than the 1.25% year-on-year contraction forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Q1 2023

Reuters poll

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

GDP (y/y)

-3.02

-1.25

-0.41

+4.01

GDP (SAAR,q/q)

-6.37

-1.46

+7.51

The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.

A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

