Taiwan Q1 preliminary GDP -3.02% y/y, slips into recession

TAIPEI, April 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, with gross domestic product falling a preliminary 3.02% year on year, the statistics agency said on Friday.
The result was worse than the 1.25% year-on-year contraction forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Q1 2023
Reuters poll
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
GDP (y/y)
-3.02
-1.25
-0.41
+4.01
GDP (SAAR,q/q)
-6.37
-1.46
+7.51
The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.
A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
