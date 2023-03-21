Taiwan president to transit US as part of Central America trip

TAIPEI, March 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit the United States to and from a visit to Central America on a trip starting at the end of this month, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Tsai will transit New York and Los Angeles on her way to and from Guatemala and Belize, presidential office spokesperson Lin Yu-chan told reporters in Taipei.

Taiwan Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said details of the U.S. transits will be given at a later date once arrangements have been finalised.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.