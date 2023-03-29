US Markets

Taiwan president, leaving for US, says pressure won't be a deterrent

Credit: REUTERS/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

March 29, 2023 — 12:34 am EDT

Written by Fabian Hamacher for Reuters ->

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, March 29 (Reuters) - External pressure will not stop our determination to go out into the world, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday before leaving for the United States and Central America.

"We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke," she said at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan.

"Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone."

