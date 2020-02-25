Companies

Taiwan passes $2 bln package to soften coronavirus hit to economy

Contributors
Yimou Lee Reuters
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Taiwan's parliament approved a T$60 billion ($2 billion) package on Tuesday to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its export-reliant economy.

TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's parliament approved a T$60 billion ($2 billion) package on Tuesday to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its export-reliant economy.

The package includes loans for small businesses and even vouchers to spend on food at night markets.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its estimate for 2020 economic growth this month, as the outbreak threatens to hit its economy, which is a key part of the global electronics supply chain.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular