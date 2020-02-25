Taiwan passes $2 bln package to soften coronavirus hit to economy

TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's parliament approved a T$60 billion ($2 billion) package on Tuesday to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its export-reliant economy.

The package includes loans for small businesses and even vouchers to spend on food at night markets.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its estimate for 2020 economic growth this month, as the outbreak threatens to hit its economy, which is a key part of the global electronics supply chain.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

