Taiwan Nov exports rise 12% y/y, better than expected
TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for November, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.
NOV
REUTERS POLL
OCT
Exports (y/y %)
12.0
8.4
11.2
Imports (y/y %)
10.0
0.3
-1
Trade balance (US$ bln)
5.27
6.43
7.46
NOV
OCT
Exports to China (y/y %)
17.2
16.9
Exports to U.S. (y/y %)
17.7
21.4
Exports to Japan (y/y %)
-2.3
4.8
Exports to Europe (y/y %)
6.8
6.3
The ministry's web site is at
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard, editing by Louise Heavens)
((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.