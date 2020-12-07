Taiwan Nov exports rise 12% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for November, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

NOV

REUTERS POLL

OCT

Exports (y/y %)

12.0

8.4

11.2

Imports (y/y %)

10.0

0.3

-1

Trade balance (US$ bln)

5.27

6.43

7.46

NOV

OCT

Exports to China (y/y %)

17.2

16.9

Exports to U.S. (y/y %)

17.7

21.4

Exports to Japan (y/y %)

-2.3

4.8

Exports to Europe (y/y %)

6.8

6.3

The ministry's web site is at

http://www.mof.gov.tw

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard, editing by Louise Heavens)

