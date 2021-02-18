US Markets

Taiwan minister flags improvement in auto chip supplies

Contributor
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan firms are working hard to resolve a shortage of automotive chips, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, adding that she understood there had been an improvement in supplies.

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan firms are working hard to resolve a shortage of automotive chips, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, adding that she understood there had been an improvement in supplies.

Wang told reporters she had not yet received any letter from the White House, however.

Her comments came after news that U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, thanked Wang, in a letter dated Wednesday, for her efforts to resolve the shortage in coordination with the island's manufacturers.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters