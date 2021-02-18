Taiwan minister flags improvement in auto chip supplies

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan firms are working hard to resolve a shortage of automotive chips, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, adding that she understood there had been an improvement in supplies.

Wang told reporters she had not yet received any letter from the White House, however.

Her comments came after news that U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, thanked Wang, in a letter dated Wednesday, for her efforts to resolve the shortage in coordination with the island's manufacturers.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

