Taiwan March exports slip on virus impact, govt warns of Q2 'pressure'

TAIPEI, April 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports slipped in March, hit by the coronavirus, and although sales of telecoms gear will benefit from people having to work from home, the government warned on Wednesday that second-quarter exports would still face "considerable pressure".

Exports dropped 0.6% from a year earlier to stand at $28.3 billion in March, the finance ministry said. A Reuters poll had forecast an annual drop of 6.74%.

In February, exports leaped an unexpected 24.9% from a year earlier, boosted by strong sales of chips and telecoms equipment, and off a low base, thanks to fewer working days last year as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday fell in February.

The ministry said the spread of the virus to Europe and the United States had shrunk demand for telecommunication equipment, though production lines returning to work in China and more people having to work from home had somewhat offset that.

Looking ahead, the working-from-home trend, with demand for equipment for virtual meetings and schooling, would help Taiwan's exports, it added.

However, border controls and global lockdowns to contain the virus would affect consumption, investment and production, meaning that Taiwan's "second quarter export situation faces considerable pressure", the ministry added.

Taiwan's April exports were expected to range from a decline of 2.5% to a rise of 0.5% on the year, Beatrice Tsai, head of the ministry's department of statistics, told reporters.

Taiwan's exports are a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The government has repeatedly warned of uncertainty for the trade outlook due to the pandemic, and is rolling out an economic stimulus package it expects will eventually be worth T$1.05 trillion ($35 billion).

Last month, the central bank in Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its full-year growth outlook to 1.92% from a December forecast of 2.57%, though some banks expect the economy to shrink in 2020.

Unlike many other places, Taiwan has not gone into lockdown, as early and effective measures against the virus held its tally to 379 infections and five deaths, lower than most of its neighbours.

($1=30.1010 Taiwan dollars)

