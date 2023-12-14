News & Insights

Taiwan leaves benchmark interest rate steady again, as expected

December 14, 2023 — 03:10 am EST

Written by Faith Hung, Liang-sa Loh, Yimou Lee, Emily Chan for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, as inflationary pressures ease and the export-driven economy faces weak global demand.

The central bank left the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI at 1.875%, where it has stood since March.

In a Reuters poll, 28 out of 29 economists had predicted the bank would keep the rate unchanged.

