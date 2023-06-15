Taiwan keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, as inflationary pressures ease but the island's export-driven economy faces weak global demand.

The central bank left the rate TWINTR=ECI at 1.875%, where it has sat since March, pausing its current round of tightening which began in March of last year.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would stand pat, though four of the 23 economists surveyed expected the central bank would lift the rate to 2.0%.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

