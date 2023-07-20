Taiwan June export orders slump for 10th month, outlook may improve on AI

Recasts, adds details throughout

June export orders -24.9 y/y vs -20.0% poll forecast

Export orders from China -19.7% y/y vs -20.9% in May

Ministry sees July orders between -17.1% and -20.7% y/y

Economy Minister sees orders pick up in H2 on AI demand

TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders fell for the tenth consecutive month in June, as weak China demand, inflation, and high interest rates continued to offset surging demand for the island's artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether for worldwide technology demand, fell 24.9% from a year ago to $44.18 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

The rate of contraction worsened from a 17.6% drop in May and a 20.0% predicted fall in a Reuters poll.

The ministry reiterated previous warnings that persistently high inflation and rising interest rates, along with the global repercussions of the war between Russia and Ukraine, could continue to impede economic growth momentum in the months ahead.

"The overall trends haven't changed much in terms of the international economic situation," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters earlier on Thursday.

"But for Taiwan's exports in the second half of the year, things will gradually heat up, due to growing demand for the AI supply chain."

Orders for telecommunications products fell 27.4% and electronic products fell 22.0% from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Taiwanese firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW, TSM.N, are major suppliers to Apple Inc AAPL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and other global tech companies.

TSMC on Thursday forecast a 10% drop in 2023 sales after reporting a 23% fall in second-quarter earnings as global economic woes dented demand for chips.

The ministry said it expected export orders in July to fall by between 17.1% and 20.7% from a year earlier.

Taiwan's June orders from China were 19.7% lower on year, versus a 20.9% drop in the prior month.

Orders from the United States fell 23.6% from a year earlier, versus a 13.5% drop during the same period.

Orders from Europe slumped 44.2% versus May's 34.9% slide. Orders from Japan dropped 17.0% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((faith.hung@thomsonreuters.com;))

