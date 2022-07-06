Taiwan June CPI rises 3.59% y/y, worse than forecast

Taiwan's June consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.59% from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, above market expectations for a 3.5% increase and rising above the central bank's 2% target for the 11th month in a row.

The pace quickened from the 3.39% year-on-year reading for May, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement.

