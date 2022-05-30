US Markets

Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Taiwan's air force scrambled on Monday to warn away 30 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.

