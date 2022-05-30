Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
TAIPEI, May 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled on Monday to warn away 30 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year