Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone

TAIPEI, May 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled on Monday to warn away 30 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

