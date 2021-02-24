Taiwan January export orders jump on strong tech demand

Recasts

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's January export orders rose more than expected for the 11th month in a row, boosted by demand for telecommuting products during strict lockdowns worldwide to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

New smartphone launches by brands such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, which rolled out a new iPhone, also fuelled demand.

Export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, surged 49.3% from a year earlier to $52.72 billion in January, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

That exceeded the median forecast of 44.5% in a Reuters poll.

January's gains were also helped by a low base of comparison the previous year. The week-long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year just as the pandemic was exerting its grip, skewing this year's comparison.

In December, export orders surged 38.3% from a year earlier to $60.55 billion.

January orders were boosted by strong demand for technology products during the work-from-home trend, including smartphones, as well as companies getting in orders ahead of this month's Lunar New Year break, the ministry said.

Taiwan companies such as Foxconn 2354.TW and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N are key suppliers to Apple Inc AAPL.O, which launched its next-generation iPhone 12 in September.

The ministry said growth in coming months will be boosted by strong global demand for the island's tech products, and a gradual recovery of the global economy will also support orders for traditional products, such as metals.

The ministry expects export orders to rise between 43% and 48.2% in February, thanks to a lower base last year when the early virus outbreak hit production in China.

U.S. orders jumped 49.6% in January from a year earlier in their strongest growth on record, up from a rise of 40.5% in December, while orders from China were up 61.8%, at a record high versus a gain of 54.3% the previous month.

European orders rose 53.8%, while those from Japan were up 52.3%.

