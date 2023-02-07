Taiwan Jan exports down 21.2% y/y, slightly worse than forecast

TAIPEI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for January, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
JAN
REUTERS POLL
DEC
Exports (y/y %)
-21.2
-20
-12.1
Imports (y/y %)
-16.6
-18.2
-11.4
Trade balance (US$ bln)
+2.34
+3.945
+4.79
JAN
DEC
Exports to China (y/y %)
-33.5
-16.4
Exports to U.S. (y/y %)
-14.5
-2.6
Exports to Japan (y/y %)
+3.1
-6.1
Exports to Europe (y/y %)
+2.5
-10.5
