Taiwan Jan exports down 21.2% y/y, slightly worse than forecast

TAIPEI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for January, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

JAN

REUTERS POLL

DEC

Exports (y/y %)

-21.2

-20

-12.1

Imports (y/y %)

-16.6

-18.2

-11.4

Trade balance (US$ bln)

+2.34

+3.945

+4.79

JAN

DEC

Exports to China (y/y %)

-33.5

-16.4

Exports to U.S. (y/y %)

-14.5

-2.6

Exports to Japan (y/y %)

+3.1

-6.1

Exports to Europe (y/y %)

+2.5

-10.5

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

