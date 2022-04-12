US Markets
Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Pegatron Corp 4938.TW, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc AAPL.O, has suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, it said on Tuesday.

