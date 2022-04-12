Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Pegatron Corp 4938.TW, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc AAPL.O, has suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Jason Neely)

