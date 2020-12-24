Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2020

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.312 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.51% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWN was $27.98, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.13 and a 103.49% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

