Commodities

Taiwan flour mills tender for 110,000 tonnes wheat from the united states - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 110,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 110,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 23.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments of 55,000 tonnes for shipment in 2022 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment is for shipment between Feb 1-15 and the second between Feb. 8-22.

Wheat types sought include northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular