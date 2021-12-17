Taiwan flour mills tender for 110,000 tonnes wheat from the united states - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 110,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 23.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments of 55,000 tonnes for shipment in 2022 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment is for shipment between Feb 1-15 and the second between Feb. 8-22.

Wheat types sought include northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

