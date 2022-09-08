Taiwan flour mills buy estimated 55,375 tonnes wheat from the United States in tender

HAMBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 55,375 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.