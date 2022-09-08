Taiwan flour mills buy estimated 55,375 tonnes wheat from the United States

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 55,375 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.

It included U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $405.28 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $437.16 a tonne FOB and soft white wheat of a maximum 9.5% protein bought at $380.02 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $40.85 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Theseller of the dark northern spring was trading house CHS, while ADM sold the hard red winter and soft wheat, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

