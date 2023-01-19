Taiwan fines Foxconn for unauthorised China investment

TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy ministry said on Thursday it had fined Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker, T$10 million ($329,088) for making an unauthorised investment in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Taiwan's government, which needs to clear all outbound investments, had not approved the deal.

($1 = 30.3870 Taiwan dollars)

