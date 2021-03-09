Taiwan Feb exports up 9.7%, slightly worse than expected
TAIPEI, March 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for February, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. FEBRUAR REUTERS POLL JANUARY Y Exports (y/y %) +9.7 +10.5 +36.8 Imports (y/y %) +5.7 +12.2 +29.9 Trade balance (US$ bln) +4.51 +4.25 +6.19 FEBRUAR JANUARY Y Exports to China (y/y %) +14.8 +57.0 Exports to U.S. (y/y %) +14.8 +21.9 Exports to Japan (y/y %) +0.5 +21.5 Exports to Europe (y/y %) +8.1 +15.8 The ministry's web site is at http://www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TAIWAN ECONOMY/EXPORTS (URGENT)
