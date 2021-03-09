US Markets

Taiwan Feb exports up 9.7%, slightly worse than expected

Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for February, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

                                  FEBRUAR  REUTERS POLL   JANUARY
                                  Y                       
     Exports (y/y %)               +9.7    +10.5          +36.8
     Imports (y/y %)               +5.7    +12.2          +29.9
     Trade balance (US$ bln)       +4.51    +4.25         +6.19
                                                          
                                  FEBRUAR  JANUARY        
                                  Y                       
     Exports to China (y/y %)     +14.8    +57.0          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y %)      +14.8    +21.9          
     Exports to Japan (y/y %)      +0.5    +21.5          
     Exports to Europe (y/y %)     +8.1    +15.8          
 (Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
 ((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

