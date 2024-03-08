Taiwan Feb export growth slows on plunge in China demand

By Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's February exports slowed after growing at its fastest pace in almost two years, reflective of a seasonal ebb in demand and a pause in productivity for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Exports rose 1.3% from a year earlier to a value of $31.43 billion, the finance ministry said on Friday, compared with 1.1% growth forecast in a Reuters poll and a precipitous drop from an 18.1% gain in January.

"Overall exports slowed as there were fewer working days due to the new year holidays," the ministry said. "Even so, February exports jumped by $390 million on year as demand for new applications such as AI and high-performance computing has continued to grow."

While the island's exports typically wane with the Lunar New Year, the seasonal slowdown hinders a recovery that had only just begun in late 2023 after a decline that persisted for more than a year.

The week-long Lunar New Year holiday this year took place in February.

Looking ahead, the ministry forecasts exports would rise between 9% and 13% in March on year, adding that first-quarter exports would grow between 9.5% and 10.9% on year.

Weak global demand weighed on Taiwan last year with the export-driven economy growing at its slowest pace in 14 years.

Taiwanese firms such as TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple AAPL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and other global tech giants, while also providing chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer goods.

In February, Taiwan's total shipments of electronic components fell 10.4% from a year earlier to $11.59 billion, with semiconductor exports down 9.9%.

Exports to the United States jumped 50.5%, versus 56.6% growth in January.

Exports to China in February slumped 16.7% from a year earlier to $9.166 billion, as demand shrank after the prior month's gain of 17.2%.

Taiwan's imports, often seen as a leading indicator of re-exports of finished products, shed 17.8% to $23.55 billion in February. That compared with economists' forecasts for a 2.5% dip.

