US Markets
TSM

Taiwan economy minister speaks to TSMC about auto chip shortage

Contributors
Jeanny Kao Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua spoke on Sunday to senior executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) about the global shortage of auto chips, the ministry said on Monday.

TAIPEI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua spoke on Sunday to senior executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW about the global shortage of auto chips, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said TSMC told them they will "optimise" the production process of chips to make it more efficient and prioritise auto chip production if it is able to further increase capacity.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular