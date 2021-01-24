Taiwan economy minister speaks to TSMC about auto chip shortage

TAIPEI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua spoke on Sunday to senior executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW about the global shortage of auto chips, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said TSMC told them they will "optimise" the production process of chips to make it more efficient and prioritise auto chip production if it is able to further increase capacity.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

