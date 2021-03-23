Taiwan economy minister says Intel's investment plan not a challenge to Taiwan firms

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's INTC.O $20 billion chip plant investment plan is not a challenge to Taiwanese chipmakers, Taiwanese Economy Minster Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday.

Wang, speaking to reporters at parliament, said the Taiwanese semiconductor ecosystem is "very good" and that she hopes investment will increase at home.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

