Taiwan economy minister says Intel's investment plan not a challenge to Taiwan firms

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's INTC.O $20 billion chip plant investment plan is not a challenge to Taiwanese chipmakers, Taiwanese Economy Minster Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday.

Wang, speaking to reporters at parliament, said the Taiwanese semiconductor ecosystem is "very good" and that she hopes investment will increase at home.

