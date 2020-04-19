Taiwan downgrades 2020 economic growth outlook to 1.3%-1.8%

2020 GDP forecast cut to 1.3%-1.8% from 2.37% previously

Growth would be 0.4%-0.9% if govt had not taken steps to help

Adds details, comments

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's downgraded its economic growth forecast for this year to between 1.3% and 1.8% on Monday, from a February forecast of 2.37%, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chu Tzer-ming, head of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, told parliament that growth this year would only be 0.4% to 0.9% if the government did not take any steps to help.

However, National Development Council Deputy Minister Cheng Cheng-mount, also speaking to parliament, said that if the pandemic persisted into June, even 1% growth was not able to be guaranteed.

Last month, the central bank in Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its full-year growth outlook to 1.92% from a December forecast of 2.57%, though some banks expect the economy to shrink in 2020.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly warned of uncertainty for the trade-dependent economy, and is rolling out an economic stimulus package it expects will eventually be worth T$1.05 trillion ($34.96 billion).

Unlike many other places, Taiwan has not gone into lockdown, as early and effective measures prevented a rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Taiwan has reported 420 infections and six deaths, lower than most of its neighbours, but is currently dealing with a surge in new cases from a warship that visited the Pacific island state of Palau last month.

($1 = 30.0530 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.