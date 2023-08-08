News & Insights

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC approves Germany factory plan

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 08, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TMSC) 2330.TWTSM.N said on Tuesday that its board had approved the construction of its first European factory, in Germany, with an investment of up to 3.499 billion euros ($3.84 billion).

The world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC has been in talks with the German state of Saxony since 2021 about building a fabrication plant, or "fab," in Dresden.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

