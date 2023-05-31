News & Insights

Taiwan central bank sees export momentum picking up in H2

May 31, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung for Reuters

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economic growth is likely to be low in the first half of the year under continuing global inflationary pressure, but export momentum may pick up in the second half, the island's central bank said on Wednesday.

Taiwan, home to major tech firms including the world's largest contract chip maker TSMC 2330.TW, has seen its exports wilt, with the economy slipping into recession in the first quarter.

The government last week projected the economy to grow 2.04% this year, scaling back from an earlier estimate of 2.12%.

Global inflationary pressure could continue while volatility in financial markets increases, driven by factors including tightening monetary policies of major world economies, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts, the central bank said in its annual financial stability report.

"All of these add further downside risks in the global economy," it said.

The central bank emphasised its commitment to taking timely measures to ensure the island's economic stability.

"We will continue to monitor any possible fallout closely and implement appropriate measures to foster domestic financial stability," it said.

At its most recent quarterly board meeting in March, the central bank raised its policy rate TWINTR=ECI by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.875%, the fifth hike since it began the current round of tightening in March of last year.

It holds its next rate-setting meeting on June 15.

