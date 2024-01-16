News & Insights

Taiwan central bank says Taiwan dollar relatively stable

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 16, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Tuesday that the exchange rate trend of the Taiwan dollar is relatively stable, after the currency weakened to its lowest point in more than a month.

Recent changes in the Taiwan dollar exchange rate reflect the strengthening U.S. dollar's trend internationally, the bank said in a statement, adding it will continue to pay close attention to the flow of funds in and out. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TAIWAN FOREX/ (URGENT)

