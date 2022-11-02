Taiwan cenbank will intervene if needed to maintain forex stability

TAIPEI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it will intervene in a timely manner to maintain the Taiwan dollar's "dynamic stability" if needed.

The bank, in a report to parliament, said it will also analyse foreign exchange fund flows and if they are abnormal will take immediate corrective measures.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.