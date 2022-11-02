US Markets

Taiwan cenbank will intervene if needed to maintain forex stability

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 02, 2022 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it will intervene in a timely manner to maintain the Taiwan dollar's "dynamic stability" if needed.

The bank, in a report to parliament, said it will also analyse foreign exchange fund flows and if they are abnormal will take immediate corrective measures.

