News & Insights

Taiwan cbank sees CPI rising less than 2%, to apply moderate tightening

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

March 13, 2024 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Faith Hung and Liang-sa Loh for Reuters ->

By Faith Hung and Liang-sa Loh

TAIPEI, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it expects the consumer price index (CPI) to rise less than 2% this year, and will gradually apply a moderate tightening policy to curb inflation expectations.

Taiwan's CPI rose 3.08% in February to a 19-month high amid higher food prices during the Lunar New Year holiday, although the government said it sees inflation trending down and inflationary pressure easing. ID:nT8N3D300S

Curbing inflation expectations "would maintain price stability, helping the domestic economy to have stable growth", the central bank said in a report delivered to parliament.

Governor Yang Chin-long will take questions in parliament on Thursday.

Yang has said that Taiwan's increased interest rate cycle may not be over yet, although core inflation is expected to continue to trend down next year.

Taiwan's central bank, at its last quarterly board meeting in December, unanimously decided to keep its policy rate TWINTR=ECI unchanged at 1.875%, where it has stood since last March.

While acknowledging the expected downward trend for core inflation in 2024, the bank did not take the option to increase rates in the future off the table.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for March 21.

The central bank sees the island's export-driven economic growth for this year to be better than in 2023, the report said.

The bank's net selling of U.S. dollars for 2023 was $2.77 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Faith Hung and Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Michael Perry)

((faith.hung@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.