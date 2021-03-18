Taiwan cbank raises economic growth forecast, stands pat on rates

Adds details, comments

Benchmark discount rate left unchanged at 1.125% as expected

Taiwan c.bank raises 2021 growth forecast to 4.53%

Sees strong export momentum, mild inflation

That trend is expected to continue and help underpin a rapid economic recovery this year.

At its quarterly meeting, the central bank kept the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI at a record low of 1.125%, as expected by all 12 economists in a Reuters poll.

This is the fourth time in a year it has decided to keep rates unchanged fire. It last cut rates at its March, 2020 quarterly meeting.

The central bank also raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 4.53% from 3.68% forecast in December.

Taiwan's decision to hold fire comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates through all of 2023 even as it saw a swift recovery in the world's largest economy.

