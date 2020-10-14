Taiwan c.bank will maintain Taiwan dollar exchange rate stability

TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday the bank will maintain the stability of the Taiwan dollar exchange rate but will intervene if there are large capital inflows or outflows.

The Taiwan dollar TWD= is Asia's top performing currency this year, having benefited from stronger exports from the tech powerhouse island, helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Richard Pullin)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.