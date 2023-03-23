Taiwan c.bank unexpectedly raises benchmark interest rate

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

March 23, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, March 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday in a surprise move reflecting continued concerns about inflation despite recent turmoil on global financial markets.

The central bank raised the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.875%.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to stand pat, though eight of the 24 economists surveyed expected the central bank would lift the rate to 1.875%.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.