Taiwan c.bank unexpectedly raises benchmark interest rate

TAIPEI, March 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday in a surprise move reflecting continued concerns about inflation despite recent turmoil on global financial markets.

The central bank raised the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.875%.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to stand pat, though eight of the 24 economists surveyed expected the central bank would lift the rate to 1.875%.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

