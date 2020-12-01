Taiwan c.bank says rate rise next year depends on situation

Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday that economic growth this year will be better than originally forecast and whether they raise interest rates in the first half of next year depends on the situation.

Yang, speaking at parliament, said that in no other countries did the conditions exist to raise interest rates.

Taiwan's benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI is currently at a record low of 1.125%. The central bank raised its 2020 forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 1.6% in September.

