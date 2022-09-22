Taiwan c.bank raises benchmark rate to 1.625%

Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the third time this year, reflecting continued concerns about inflation.

The central bank raised the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.625%.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to raise the rate at its quarterly monetary policy meeting. The median expectation was for a 12.5 bps rise, but a minority forecast an increase of 25 bps and one saw a 50 bps hike.

