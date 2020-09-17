Taiwan c.bank leaves policy rate unchanged, as expected

Contributors
Liang-sah Loh Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, amid signs the island's export-dependent economy is bouncing back from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, amid signs the island's export-dependent economy is bouncing back from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank kept the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI at 1.125%, where it has stood since March when it lowered the rate to a historic low.

All 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to hold fire in the quarterly monetary policy meeting.

(Reporting by Liang-sah Loh and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More