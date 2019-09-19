Stocks

Taiwan c.bank keeps policy rate steady, raises GDP growth forecast

Liang-Sa Loh Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and raised its 2019 growth outlook amid signs the island's export outlook may be slowly improving despite the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Meeting hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates, Taiwan's central bank kept its benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI at 1.375 percent, where it has stood since June 2016.

All 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected Taiwan's central bank would keep rates steady.

The central bank slightly raised its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.4% from a previous 2.06%, bucking a global trend of growth downgrades.

