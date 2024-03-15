Taiwan buys some 97,950 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices from paragraph 3

HAMBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 97,950 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in two consignments.

The first consignment of 56,400 tons for shipment between May 9 and May 23 involved 35,700 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $301.49 a ton free on board (fob) and totalling $336.80 a ton cost and freight (c&f) including ocean shipping to Taiwan, they said.

It also involved 13,350 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $263.82 a ton fob/$299.13 a ton c&f and 7,350 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $217.15 a ton fob/$252.46 a ton c&f.

The second consignment of 41,550 tons for shipment between May 27 and June 10 involved 26,050 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $298.19 a ton fob/$343.07 a ton c&f, they said.

It also involved 9,900 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $263.82 a ton fob/$308.70 a ton c&f and 5,600 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $217.15 a ton fob/$262.03 a ton c&f.

Trading house Columbia Grain International was believed to be the seller of the dark northern spring wheat in both the first and second consignments. Trading house CHS sold the hard red winter and soft white wheat in both consignments.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)

